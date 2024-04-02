Nairobi is not your house - ERIC OMONDI slams SAKAJA after he ordered KANJOS to arrest anyone recording them during arrests.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Veteran Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi, has attacked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after he authorized city askaris commonly known as Kanjos to start arresting Nairobians who record them while on duty.

Majority, if not all Kanjos in Nairobi are filthy corrupt like Governor Sakaja

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Omondi threatened to marshal Nairobians to call for the impeachment of Sakaja for allowing Kanjos to arrest Nairobians who record them.

Omondi questioned why Sakaja was targeting innocent residents, yet he had failed to provide a proper drainage system to Naiorbians.

He vowed to continue recording kanjos until they stop brutality against Kenyans in their line of duty.

"Nairobi is not your house, Sakaja Johnson.

"We will impeach you. The drainage systems are not working; nothing is working.

"Your Priorities are upside down; Your officers kicked a woman in the Stomach as I watched. Brutality must stop.

"We will record them daily," Omondi said.

