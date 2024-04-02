One of Britain's most wanted men is arrested at Heathrow Airport after returning from Thailand following 27 years on the run over 'child attacks'



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – One of the UK's 'most wanted' fugitives has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run over 'child attacks'.

Richard John Ramsey Burrows, now, 80, failed to turn up for a trial at Chester Crown Court in December 1997.

He had been charged with two counts of serious assault and 11 counts of indecent assault related to the historical abuse of children alleged to have happened between 1969 and 1971, Cheshire Police said. The assaults were reported to have happened in a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, while others were alleged to have happened in Hartlebury, Worcestershire.

Since then Mr. Burrows, a former Scoutmaster from Audlem, Cheshire, has been on the run.

Last Thursday, he was detained at London's Heathrow Airport having returned to the UK from Thailand.

Following his arrest, Burrows has been remanded in police custody and he is set to appear at Chester Crown Court today.

Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson said: 'Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involved.

'I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance.

'I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects – demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested.'

Extensive enquiries were carried out over the years, with him being listed as being among national crime charity Crimestoppers' most wanted people in the UK.

The arrest was carried out following joint work between Cheshire Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Duncan Burrage, NCA International Liaison Officer in Thailand, said: 'Utilising our international network and working closely with Cheshire Police colleagues, we have been able to track down a fugitive wanted in connection to extremely serious allegations.

'This arrest demonstrates law enforcement's unwavering commitment to hunt down those who await justice in the UK.'