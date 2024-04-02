RUTO appoints KRA chairman ANTONY MWAURA as UDA election boss - How can he hold two positions yet there are many qualified Kenyans?

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairman, Antony Mwaura, as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Election Board Chairman.

Other members of the new NEB include; Veronica Kiberenge -Vice Chairperson, Lydia Munika, Jimmy Kaingi, Mary Mutinga, Halake Dida and Linda Kiome.

At the same time, UDA has named Kenya Power Chairperson Joy Masinde as the Electoral Disputes Resolution Committee (EDRC) chair.

Other members are Adrian Kamotho – Vice-Chairperson and Hellen Makone, Yvonne Cherop Kae, Dr. Duncan Ojwang, Kaberia Isaac, Barbra Japan, Anjichi Joseph, and Ziporah Karimi Muiruri.

The Internal Dispute Resolution Committee (IDRC) will be chaired by Rebecca Tonkei – Chairperson with other members being Hassan Omar, Joshua On’gera, Leah Manyarkiy, Samuel Kariuki, Bishop Robert Theuri, and Ronald Shako.

The appointments were made on Tuesday after Ruto chaired a National Steering Committee meeting at the Hustler Centre.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also attended the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST