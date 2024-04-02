MUDAVADI hints at folding ANC and joining RUTO’s UDA - Expect another earthquake!!

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has hinted at folding his Amani National Congress (ANC) party and joining President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Speaking on Sunday in Bomet, Mudavadi, who is also Kenya's Foreign
Affairs Cabinet Secretary, acknowledged
that UDA was the principal party in the Kenya Kwanza administration, adding
that ANC was equally not a pushover.
Ahead of the 2027 polls, Mudavadi
said his party will discuss its working relationship with UDA to strengthen the
Kenya Kwanza administration.
“I must tell you frankly that our conversations
must be serious about how to strengthen the Kenya Kwanza administration and how
to work very closely with the UDA and even engage in deeper debates,” Mudavadi
said.
He asked Kenyans to be patient
during the talks, adding that he would make a major announcement in the future.
“Do not ask me which
debates. I will tell you later which debate. Another earthquake is
coming," he stated.
