MUDAVADI hints at folding ANC and joining RUTO’s UDA - Expect another earthquake!!

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has hinted at folding his Amani National Congress (ANC) party and joining President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Sunday in Bomet, Mudavadi, who is also Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, acknowledged that UDA was the principal party in the Kenya Kwanza administration, adding that ANC was equally not a pushover.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, Mudavadi said his party will discuss its working relationship with UDA to strengthen the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I must tell you frankly that our conversations must be serious about how to strengthen the Kenya Kwanza administration and how to work very closely with the UDA and even engage in deeper debates,” Mudavadi said.

He asked Kenyans to be patient during the talks, adding that he would make a major announcement in the future.

“Do not ask me which debates. I will tell you later which debate. Another earthquake is coming," he stated.

