Actor NICK CANNON visits all 12 of his children on Easter dressed as 'Daddy Bunny' (PHOTOs)



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Nick Cannon spent special time with his kids over the weekend.

The American TV host and actor, 43, visited all 12 of his children whom he shares with six different women, and he was dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

He shared photos from each house he visited starting with a picture with his two eldest kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 55.

'What this Holiday means to me!! This Easter, Zen's Light Foundation had the honor of spreading joy and light to over 150 wonderful souls at St. Mary's Children's Hospital in Bayside,' the caption read in part, referencing his late son Zen.

His next stop was at Brittany Bell's house where he spent time with his son Golden Sagon, seven, daughter Powerful Queen, four, and son Rise Messiah, two.

'Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!' the doting dad captioned the snap of him sitting on the floor with his legs splayed in front of him and his three kids sitting between them.

Next, he shared adorable photos with his daughter Onyx, one, in a garden.

'Happy Easter Sunday! Onyx with Daddy Bunny,' he wrote over the first photo.

'Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!,' he captioned the post.

From there he went to Abby de la Rosa's house to visit his twins Zillion and Zion, two, and daughter Beautiful, one.

'@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly Zion and Beautiful!!!' Happy Easter from our family to yours!!,' he wrote adding bunny emojis.

A couple of days before Easter, Bri Tiesi, 32, shared a photo with Nick and their son Legendary, one.

The trio posed with an Easter Bunny in the snap which was shared to both Cannon and Tiesi's Instagram accounts.

The only child he didn't post a photo of is his son Halo, one, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.

Nick shares his 12 kids with six different women.