KANYE WEST deletes his Instagram account after ranting over name change



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Kanye West has seemingly deleted his Instagram account after ranting about legally changing his name to Ye.

The rapper's social media page, which had 20 million followers, is no longer visible.

This comes just after the 46 year old star ranted on the platform about people still trying to "force" him to use his old name. His name change was officially approved by a Los Angeles judge in October last year.

In a screenshot of a message sent to Justin LaBoy. Ye stated: "I'm closing my Kanye West Instagram account."

He continued: "My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be.", reports the Mirror.

Ye also added that his name would be changed to Ye on Instagram shortly.

In another post, Ye shared a message he received from Justin. It said: "Instagram has approved.

“They just got into the office and called immediately. Waiting on info they need to make it happen today.”