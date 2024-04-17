MPs reject RUTO’s Consul General to Goma CHARLES GITHINJI over incompetence





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - The National Assembly's Defense and Foreign Relations Committee has rejected the nomination of Charles Githinji as Consul-General for Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), over what they termed as incompetence.

In a report tabled in Parliament, the committee's chairperson Nelson Koech said that Githinji had been rejected due to a lack of knowledge of the area.

"The nominee demonstrated a considerable lack of knowledge of the expected duties of a consul general and the station to which he had been nominated to serve," the report read in part.

"The committee found that the nominee (Githinji) is not suitable to be appointed to serve as a consul general to Goma-DRC on the ground that he does not possess the requisite qualities, abilities, knowledge and experience."

According to the MPs, nominees to such positions should be vetted after nomination, and those not vetted should be recalled for vetting by the National Assembly.

"The committee recommends that henceforth, consuls general should undergo vetting after their nomination by the appointing authority and that the appointing authority recalls serving consuls-general not vetted for vetting and approval by the National Assembly," the report added.

