MPs reject RUTO’s Consul General to Goma CHARLES GITHINJI over incompetence

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - The National Assembly's Defense and Foreign Relations Committee has rejected the nomination of Charles Githinji as Consul-General for Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), over what they termed as incompetence.
In a report tabled in
Parliament, the committee's chairperson Nelson Koech said that Githinji had
been rejected due to a lack of knowledge of the area.
"The nominee demonstrated a
considerable lack of knowledge of the expected duties of a consul general and
the station to which he had been nominated to serve," the report read in
part.
"The committee found that
the nominee (Githinji) is not suitable to be appointed to serve as a consul
general to Goma-DRC on the ground that he does not possess the requisite
qualities, abilities, knowledge and experience."
According to the MPs, nominees to
such positions should be vetted after nomination, and those not vetted should
be recalled for vetting by the National Assembly.
"The committee recommends
that henceforth, consuls general should undergo vetting after their nomination
by the appointing authority and that the appointing authority recalls serving
consuls-general not vetted for vetting and approval by the National
Assembly," the report added.
