Big blow to corrupt police as RUTO orders NTSA to roll out instant fines model within 90 days

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has moved to curb corruption in the traffic police department after he directed Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to expedite the rollout of instant fines on roads within 90 days.

Speaking during the launch of the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024 - 2028, at KICC in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 17, Ruto opined that the 90 days that the Ministry had set for the project was too long.

He noted that all motorists were aware of how they ought to conduct themselves on the roads, hence the need to have the new system enforced fast enough.

"On instant fines, 90 days is too long to wait. Let us not wait," he stated.

Ruto also revealed that his government will install cameras on major roads and highways to ensure police don’t engage in corrupt practices.

