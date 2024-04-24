Many dead as two Navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – At least ten people have been confirmed dead after two navy helicopters collided mid-air during a military training and rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade.
According to BBC, one of the choppers clipped the rotor of
the other before the two crashed down, leading to the death of at least ten
persons.
Footage of the unfortunate incident which occurred on Monday
night, April 22, has been circulating on local media.
The choppers crashed in the Malaysian town of Lumut, which
is home to a navy base.
“All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains
were sent to the [Lumut] Military Hospital for identification,” said the Royal
Malaysian Navy.
One of the helicopters, a HOM M503-3 with seven people on
board, was said to have crashed onto a running track.
While the other, a Fennec M502-6 conveying three people, crashed into a nearby swimming pool.
Watch the video below.
Two Military helicopters collided mid air in Malaysia during rehearsals ahead of the Military Navy Parade #MalaysiaMADANI #Helicopterclash pic.twitter.com/gUa9aVI3zT— 99 attempts (@Itismourinho) April 23, 2024
0 Comments