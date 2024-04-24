RUTO is a worried man after CDF OGOLLA’s plane crash as he wants his presidential jet upgraded ASAP – I don’t want to die in office









Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – The tragic death of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, has sent panic in the Kenya Kwanza government, with President William Ruto reportedly living in fear for his life.

According to sources, Ruto now wants his presidential jet upgraded to avoid a repeat of what happened to the late general.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly yesterday, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah made a fervent call for the modernisation of military and police aircraft, including the presidential jet to avoid a repeat of what happened to the late general.

The outspoken legislator criticised Members of Parliament who often question allocations to the military.

“At times the military does come before the house looking for resources to modernise equipment, and I have many members during the budget-making process criticise without knowledge,” lamented Ichung’wah.

Having previously chaired the Budget and Appropriations Committee, Ichung’wah pleaded with fellow legislators to prioritise the modernisation of all military equipment, particularly aircraft utilised by both the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, including the presidential aircraft.

The presidential plane, affectionately known as Harambee One, is a Fokker 70 Extended Range (ER) aircraft, which made its inaugural landing in Kenya at the Moi Air Base on December 20, 1995, under the presidency of Daniel Moi.

According to the Kenya Air Force’s commemorative book, the aircraft, with a tail number KAF 308, was originally manufactured in the Netherlands and subsequently modified to enhance its capabilities, reducing its capacity to accommodate 26 passengers while extending its range.

The decision to procure a dedicated presidential jet was driven by considerations of cost-effectiveness and operational convenience, particularly for official travel across the African continent and beyond, eliminating the need for frequent chartering of aircraft.

With undisclosed security features tailored for the transport of Heads of State, the interior details and security arrangements of the aircraft have remained confidential for reasons of national security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST