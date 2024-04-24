RUTO is a worried man after CDF OGOLLA’s plane crash as he wants his presidential jet upgraded ASAP – I don’t want to die in office

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – The tragic death of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, has sent panic in the Kenya Kwanza government, with President William Ruto reportedly living in fear for his life.
According to sources, Ruto now
wants his presidential jet upgraded to avoid a repeat of what happened to the
late general.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly yesterday,
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah made a fervent call for the
modernisation of military and police aircraft, including the presidential jet
The outspoken legislator
criticised Members of Parliament who often question allocations to the
military.
“At times the military does come
before the house looking for resources to modernise equipment, and I have many
members during the budget-making process criticise without knowledge,” lamented
Ichung’wah.
Having previously chaired the
Budget and Appropriations Committee, Ichung’wah pleaded with fellow legislators
to prioritise the modernisation of all military equipment, particularly
aircraft utilised by both the armed forces and law enforcement agencies,
including the presidential aircraft.
The presidential
plane, affectionately known as Harambee One, is a Fokker 70 Extended Range
(ER) aircraft, which made its inaugural landing in Kenya at the Moi Air Base on
December 20, 1995, under the presidency of Daniel Moi.
According to the Kenya Air
Force’s commemorative book, the aircraft, with a tail number KAF 308, was
originally manufactured in the Netherlands and subsequently modified to enhance
its capabilities, reducing its capacity to accommodate 26 passengers while
extending its range.
The decision to procure a
dedicated presidential jet was driven by considerations of cost-effectiveness
and operational convenience, particularly for official travel across the
African continent and beyond, eliminating the need for frequent chartering of
aircraft.
With undisclosed security
features tailored for the transport of Heads of State, the interior details and
security arrangements of the aircraft have remained confidential for reasons of
national security.
