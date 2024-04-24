Watch the moment a lorry and a matatu were swept away by raging floods along Kasarani-Mwiki Road (VIDEO).





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Passengers aboard a lorry and a matatu escaped death by whisker after the vehicles were swept away by raging floods at Maji Mazuri along Kasarani-Mwiki Road.

In a video shared on social media, onlookers were seen rushing to save the lives of the passengers trapped in the vehicles.

Luckily, there were no casualties.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced that it had partially closed the Maji Mazuri section along the busy Kasarani-Mwiki Road, following the heavy floods.

Watch the video.

Situation at Mwiki... A lorry and a nissan matatu has been swept away... pic.twitter.com/7nSPa2g6Mm — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 24, 2024

Just watched this video and prayed that everyone got out safely. Please let's avoid roads that are flooded. Just wait it out and get home safe



🎥Courtesy pic.twitter.com/FEBp2vooEa — Soxxy 🇰🇪 (@DjSoxxy) April 24, 2024

