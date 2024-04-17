Manchester City captain KYLE WALKER and wife ANNIE KILNER welcome their fourth child together



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Manchester City captain, Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner have reportedly welcomed their fourth child.

Insiders said Annie, 30, was “doing well” and that the England ace Kyle, 33, was over-the-moon about becoming a father again.

The couple, who also share three sons Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five, split in January but have remained in touch for the sake of their young family.

A source said: “Annie gave birth earlier this week and is doing well.

“Mum and baby are both happy and healthy.

“Kyle couldn’t be happier and is so proud of Annie.

“It has not been an easy few months for them but Kyle is doing everything he can to support Annie.

“They are focusing on the baby now and are looking forward to introducing them to their three boys.

“It is a very special time and they are relishing every second.”

It comes after Lauryn Goodman revealed the footballer was the father of her two children.

Kyle is now father to six and said during his interview that he never believed his life would end up this way.

He continued: “When I met Annie at 17, I never envisaged my private life being like this. I never thought I would be a father of six.

“In football, I’ve achieved more than what I ever thought I would achieve. But to personally hurt what I truly believe is my best friend, that’s what hurts a lot.

“How could I hurt someone I love so much? That’s something I need to find in myself.

“I need to find out why I have done this and why situations have occurred. I am human and I’ve made mistakes on and off the field.

“The ones off the field are definitely more damaging and have been more hurtful to me.

“Football has been my life since I was six but my family comes before anything on this planet. At the moment, they’re hurting enormously.”