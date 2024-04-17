Manchester City captain KYLE WALKER and wife ANNIE KILNER welcome their fourth child together

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Manchester City captain, Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner have reportedly welcomed their fourth child.
Insiders said Annie, 30, was “doing well” and that the
England ace Kyle, 33, was over-the-moon about becoming a father again.
The couple, who also share three sons Roman, 11, Riaan,
seven, and Reign, five, split in January but have remained in touch for the
sake of their young family.
A source said: “Annie gave birth earlier this week and is
doing well.
“Mum and baby are both happy and healthy.
“Kyle couldn’t be happier and is so proud of Annie.
“It has not been an easy few months for them but Kyle is
doing everything he can to support Annie.
“They are focusing on the baby now and are looking forward
to introducing them to their three boys.
“It is a very special time and they are relishing every
second.”
It comes after Lauryn Goodman revealed the footballer was
the father of her two children.
Kyle is now father to six and said during his interview that
he never believed his life would end up this way.
He continued: “When I met Annie at 17, I never envisaged my
private life being like this. I never thought I would be a father of six.
“In football, I’ve achieved more than what I ever thought I
would achieve. But to personally hurt what I truly believe is my best friend,
that’s what hurts a lot.
“How could I hurt someone I love so much? That’s something I
need to find in myself.
“I need to find out why I have done this and why situations
have occurred. I am human and I’ve made mistakes on and off the field.
“The ones off the field are definitely more damaging and
have been more hurtful to me.
“Football has been my life since I was six but my family
comes before anything on this planet. At the moment, they’re hurting
enormously.”
0 Comments