Ex-Liverpool star, NABY KEITA, suspended by Werder Bremen for refusing to play against Bayer Leverkusen



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Former Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita has been suspended until the end of the season by Werder Bremen after reportedly refusing to play against Bayer Leverkusen.

Keita was accused by Werder Bremen’s managing director Clemens Fritz of choosing not to travel to Leverkusen upon learning he would not be in the starting line-up.

The Guinean midfielder hit back at the claims on Monday.

Werder Bremen have announced Keita has now been suspended, with the club stating they had 'no alternative'.

Keita, who will not train with the team or be allowed in the dressing room, has also been hit with a 'significant fine' by the Bundesliga said.

'Naby’s behaviour cannot be tolerated for us as a club,' said Fritz.

'With this action, he let his team down in a tense sporting and personnel situation and placed himself above the team.

'We can't allow that. At this stage of the season we need full focus on the remaining games and a team that is very close together.

'There was therefore no alternative to our measures.'

Keita had issued a statement on Monday with the Guinea international saying he won’t accept people ‘trying to tarnish my image’.

‘I wish to clarify my situation at my club Werder Bremen. Ever since I arrived at this magnificent club, I have always shown my professionalism,' Keita wrote on Instagram.

‘I have always tried to help the club and the great supporters, especially during this time of poor results.

'Since the start of my career, I have never had problems with my discipline and have always shown an exemplary attitude. I will not accept any person trying to tarnish my image.’

Keita was signed by the German club on a three-year deal last summer after his Liverpool contract expired.

He had joined the Reds for £48million in the summer of 2017.