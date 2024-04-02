Man nabbed along Isiolo - Marsabit highway after stealing Ksh 500,000 at a fast food joint and the money recovered (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - A man who stole Sh500,000 from his employer was arrested hours later while fleeing along Isiolo-Marsabit Highway.

Police laid a trap for the suspect and nabbed him as he fled in a saloon car.

They recovered Sh 497,350.

A report had been made on March 31 that the man had stolen from a fast food joint where he works and escaped.

The owner of the joint in Wamba told police the suspect who was her employee was missing, prompting a police search.

Upon interrogation, he said he had used the missing cash for his personal needs.

The money was returned to the owner after being photographed and processed while the suspect is expected in court to face charges.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.