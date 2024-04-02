CS ALICE WAHOME’s advisor, ERIC MULEVU, filmed harassing neighbours after hitting two cars in the estate while heavily drunk - He brags he is untouchable (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Eric Mulevu, an advisor to Lands Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome, has been accused of being a nuisance to his neighbours.
He reportedly comes
home late at night while heavily drunk and starts hitting people’s cars.
Last night, he was
confronted by some neighbors after he hit two cars in the estate while
intoxicated.
He started using his
title to intimidate them and bragged about how he had owned many cars.
“This is your first
car. Do you know how many cars I have owned,” he was heard bragging.
The neighbours ordered
him to go home before the situation escalated.
Eric Mulevu is a former
District County Commissioner in Likoni.
Watch the video of the incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
