RUTO is planning to rig the 2027 Presidential election because he knows I will beat him – KALONZO MUSYOKA says

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has alleged a scheme by Kenya Kwanza Alliance government's top honchos of rigging the 2027 presidential election.

Addressing a press briefing in Mombasa on Monday, Kalonzo said the government was planning to rig the next polls by disregarding the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

He said the stoppage of implementation of the NADCO report is one of the schemes of rigging the election after realizing Azimio One Kenya Alliance would form the next government.

The former vice president further expressed his disappointment that Kenyans had gotten something that would help everyone accept and move on, but the government wasn't taking it seriously.

"And when we have a product that can at least help the country move forward, we see plots of deceit once again," he said.

Kalonzo's sentiments come after a court sitting in Kiambu stopped the implementation of the NADCO report last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST