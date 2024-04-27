Liverpool agree deal with Feyenoord to make ARNE SLOT their new manager







Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Liverpool and Feyenoord have verbally agreed for Dutch manager Arne Slot to take over from Jurgen Klopp from the start of next season.

Earlier on Friday, the two clubs were close to finding an agreement and that deal, which could reach up to £9.42million, before the deal was reached in the evening.

The agreement also is expected to include a move for Slot's right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff, and head of performance Ruben Peeters. Analyst Etienne Reijnen will also join the Merseyside Club.

Jurgen Klopp publicly endorsed Slot on Friday as a 'good coach and good guy', with the German now having just four games remaining as Liverpool boss.

An opening bid of £7.7m was rejected but the Merseyside club held up negotiations on Friday and finally reached a deal which is believed to be around £9.4m including add-ons.

'I like the way his team plays football, definitely,' he said.

'All the things I hear about him - some people I know know him, I don't know him yet - but some people tell me that he's a really good guy, and I like that a lot.

'So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club.

'If he's the solution or the man, then I'm more than happy.

'It's not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.

'It's the best job in the world, the best club in the world.

'Obviously, now, I help even by not finishing on a high - it looks like - so there's space for improvement.

'It's a great job, fantastic people. He would take a really interesting job.'