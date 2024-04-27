Sheffield United becomes first team to be relegated from the EPL after a heavy loss at Newcastle







Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated from the English Premier League this season after losing 5-1 to Newcastle United on Saturday, April 27.

Chris Wilder's side have already broken the record for most goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season with 97, and remain on track to surpass Swindon Town's mark of 100 goals conceded in the 1994-95 season when the division contained 22 teams.

Sheffield United have already passed the ignominy of the lowest points tally in Premier League history, that record remains with Derby County's 11 points in 2007-08, but should they lose their remaining three fixtures, they will have accumulated the third-fewest points in a 38-game season.

Sheffield United will see out the campaign with home games against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, either side of a trip to Everton's Goodison Park.

The task for Sheffield United next season is already off to a rough start. They will begin the Championship season on minus-2 points after they were sanctioned by the English Football League for defaulting on payments to other clubs.