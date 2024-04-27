Ghanaian woman exposes DM from a man who body-shamed her publicly but is wooing her privately

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – A Ghanaian woman has exposed the DMs sent to her by a man professing love.
She did this after the man publicly body-shamed her.
She had shared photos of herself with the caption, “I do a
thing called what I want.”
The man quoted her tweet to his followers and wrote:
"Do a thing called 'hit the gym' thank me later."
The woman hit back with his private messages to her.
"Reasons why I don't take these trolls seriously," she wrote.
In the exposed DMs, the man is seen professing his love for
her and calling her "beautiful".
See below.
