A righteous man falls 7 times but he rises again - Reverend RUTH WAMUYU defends her husband, BISHOP THEURI, after he impregnated a female congregant (VIDEO)



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Reverend Ruth Wamuyu has broken her silence after her husband Bishop Theuri was accused of impregnating a female congregant identified as Sabina Mutheu.

Speaking to her followers, Wamuyu defended her husband and quoted a verse from Proverbs, saying that a righteous man falls 7 times but he rises again.

Reverend Wamuyu further said that although she is not encouraging sin, the word of God has made room for a righteous man to fall.

She urged her followers to desist from laughing at the Men of God when they fall.

“I would encourage you that if you see the righteous man falling, don’t be the first one to laugh,” she told her followers.

It was alleged that Reverend Wamuyu and her husband separated at some point when she got wind of his affair with Sabina but still appeared in church pretending all was okay.

Watch the video of the renowned Kikuyu pastor speaking about her husband’s trending scandal.

A righteous man falls 7 times but he rises again - Reverend RUTH WAMUYU defends her husband, BISHOP THEURI, after he impregnated a female congregant pic.twitter.com/I4HlZ407lp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 10, 2024

