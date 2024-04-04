Mathioya serial killer who hacked his two family members to death last week arrested - This man is dangerous (PHOTO).





Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Samuel Kariuki Mwangi alias (Wangono), who hacked his two family members in Mathioya a week ago with an axe and later went large has finally been arrested.

The suspect was nabbed by detectives in Gilgil after engaging them in cat-and-mouse games.

The suspected serial killer was released from remand under unclear circumstances after killing two other people still in the same area about 7 years ago.

After being released, he continued with criminal activities, the latest heinous crime being the murder of his two family members.

The heinous murder caused the whole village to live in fear.

The suspect was escorted to Kiriani Police Station under tight security after his arrest.

He will face murder charges.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.