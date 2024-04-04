Mathioya serial killer who hacked his two family members to death last week arrested - This man is dangerous (PHOTO).

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Samuel Kariuki Mwangi alias (Wangono), who hacked his two family members in Mathioya a week ago with an axe and later went large has finally been arrested.
The
suspect was nabbed by detectives in Gilgil after engaging them in cat-and-mouse
games.
The
suspected serial killer was released from remand under unclear circumstances
after killing two other people still in the same area about 7 years ago.
After
being released, he continued with criminal activities, the latest heinous crime
being the murder of his two family members.
The
heinous murder caused the whole village to live in fear.
The
suspect was escorted to Kiriani Police Station under tight security after his arrest.
He will face murder charges.
