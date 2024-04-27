Is MUSALIA MUDAVADI still living in the stone age era? - IPOA asks after he says there is no police brutality in Kenya

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has slammed Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, over his remarks on police brutality in Kenya.
Mudavadi, who is also the
country's foreign affairs cabinet Secretary, made the remarks during the 44th
ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council of Foreign Affairs in
Addis Ababa.
He was responding to the African
Commission on Human and People Rights' concerns about the human rights
violations by Kenya's security agents.
"I articulated Kenya's
response to an assertion by the African Commission on Human and People's
Rights, staunchly defending Kenya's human rights track record and the integrity
of our police service," Mudavadi posted on Facebook shortly after
defending Kenya's security agents.
But IPOA commissioner, John
Waigango, sharply differed with Mudavadi, dismissing it as a typical political
statement.
“I don’t agree with that statement. We need to remove politics from these issues because we have heard Cabinet Secretaries transferring OCSs from stations.
"We don’t take the
statements seriously. What a politician will say outside there is not exactly
what we look at," Waiganjo said.
Human rights agencies put Kenyan
police on the spot over deaths and the use of excess force during the 2023
nationwide protests championed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders.
Amnesty International indicated
that police had killed at least 30 protesters and called on IPOA to ensure the
perpetrators of extrajudicial killings are arrested and prosecuted.
