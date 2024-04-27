RIGATHI GACHAGUA buys the iconic TREETOPS HOTEL and names his son as the manager – Pesa Ni Tamu!!





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has bought the iconic Treetops hotel in Nyeri County and named his son as the manager.

Treetops Hotel is famous for hosting the late Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip in 1952.

It is also an important relic of the Mau Mau movement in the Mt Kenya region.

Located about 10 kilometers from the hotel, within Aberdare Forest, is a fig tree that served as a post office for the Mau Mau movement.

Although Gachagua has been lying to Kenyans that it is his son Dr. Keith Rigathi who bought the hotel, every Kenyan knows where the money has come from.

In an interview with journalists, Keith said he ‘bought’ the hotel because the establishment holds an important part of Kenya’s history of its liberation struggle that has yet to be told.

Gachagua is one of the richest men in Kenya but his source of wealth is still a major conversation among Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST