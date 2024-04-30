Governor JAMES ORENGO’s girlfriend RUTH MUENI shares photos with their son named after JAKAYA KIKWETE - Just like OPARANYA, he loves them young and dark-skinned.





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has a young girlfriend identified as Ruth Mueni, who works at State House.

Mueni, who is in her thirties, fell in love with the 72-year-old seasoned politician during the last campaigns.

She belonged to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp and would meet Orengo during Azimio campaigns.

Their love blossomed and resulted in a pregnancy.

Mueni and Orengo welcomed their firstborn son last year in March.

The baby boy is named after Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania.

She took to social media and posted photos of her son with Orengo.

She skillfully hid his face to avoid being bullied.

We understand that Orengo has rented her a lavish house at the magnificent Oyster Bay apartments that are located next to Gem Suites in Kilimani.

He has also hired a personal driver for her.

Below are photos of Mueni spending time with her son, Jakaya Kikwete, whom she sired with Orengo.





