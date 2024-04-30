He is a polygamous man and I respect the other wives - OPARANYA’s girlfriend MARY BIKET speaks as they are filmed together at the airport wearing matching outfits (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biket, has broken the silence after their romantic photos leaked online.

Speaking in an interview at JKIA where she had accompanied Oparanya wearing matching outfits, the 31-year-old lady said that the photos were leaked by unknown people.

“Those photos were leaked. I love privacy. I wouldn’t want to expose him out there,” she said.

“Now that the photos are out there, there is nothing much I can say,” she further said.

She noted that Oparanya is a polygamous man and said that she respects his other wives.

“He is a polygamous man and I respect the other wives,” she affirmed.

Asked whether she is officially married to Oparanya or she is just a clandestine lover, Mary said she won’t explain herself much to the public.

“Even if I am a clande, it is just fine. I won’t explain myself too much to the public,” she added.

She also revealed that she is planning to take legal action against those who leaked the viral photos.

She claimed the photos have caused a lot of damage to her.

Watch the video of her interview.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.