See the powerful position that AU has appointed UHURU – This man was born a leader unlike Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed to a powerful position by the African Union Commission.

Uhuru retired in August 2022 but has played a big role as a mediator between warring factions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Son of Jomo, as he is referred to by his kinsmen, has managed to cool off the tribal wars going on in the country with the assistance of the African Union.

To add another feather to his cap, Uhuru has been appointed the head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) in South Africa, which will hold its elections from May 21 to June 3, 2024.

According to the AUC, the deployment of the AUEOM team reiterates the African Union's commitment to support democracy and all democratic processes across the continent.

Uhuru and his team of at least 60 short-term observers will be tasked with observing the election process in South Africa and report on merits and demerits. Key focus aspects will be polling station procedures, campaigns, and counting votes to ensure a transparent and credible election.

The news of this appointment stirred a political conversation online with many Kenyans celebrating Uhuru's new role and others criticizing the move.

The Kenyan DAILY POST