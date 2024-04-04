Goons wearing balaclavas raid the home of Busia Senator OKIYAH OMTATAH - Is RUTO returning the country to the dark old days?

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Thugs wearing balaclavas attacked the rural home of Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah demanding to know his whereabouts on Wednesday night.
The goons, suspected to be heavily armed, tried, without
success, to force their way into the senator’s palatial home in Kwang’amor
village, Amukara sub-county.
They reportedly harassed his relatives for nearly an hour,
as they demanded to be taken to the senator’s house.
Omtatah, a major critic of the Kenya Kwanza government, was
not at home at the time.
“We do not know who those people were but we suspect they
were in the compound for some time because they claimed they knew the compound
very well.
“I left home on Tuesday evening after a series of functions
only to be called at 2 am to be told there were people in my compound looking
for me.
“I do not meet anyone at night. Those who want to see me
know they can see me during official working hours but not at night,” the
senator told the Star.
The group is suspected to have arrived at the senator’s home
around 2 am under heavy downpour.
“They grabbed my wife after she went to help herself. Beat her and tried to force her to reveal the senator’s whereabouts.
"When she
refused, they dragged her towards the swamp but she raised an alarm that
attracted my uncle and other people who rushed to her rescue,” said the
senator’s younger brother Isdor.
The incident has been reported to the local police who have
visited the home.
“We are aware of this incident and have launched
investigations to find out who this people were and what their motive was,”
said area OCPD Alice Tedanyong.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
