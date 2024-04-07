GACHAGUA tells Kenyans living in diaspora that the country is heading in the right direction - RUTO is doing magic!!









Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Kenyans living in the diaspora that President William Ruto has managed to stabilise the country's economy.

Addressing over 400 members of the diaspora community in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday night, the Deputy President urged Kenyans living abroad to invest in Kenya and buy the government’s affordable houses, since there is political and economic stability.

“Kenya’s security is high. Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Prof Kithure Kindiki has helped restore security in North Rift and Lamu.

"This will continue so that the government can create the right atmosphere to attract investment and tourism.

"Kenya is great again, we have political stability, everyone is employed and we are back on track in terms of economic development,” Gachagua said.

“Invest back home and especially in the housing programme.

"The houses are affordable and the mortgage is manageable and payable for the long term. You won’t even feel it,” Gachagua added.

The second in command further noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration upholds democracy and President William Ruto is open to criticism.

“We have tolerance, we are democratic and we run an open system where the government and the president are ready to be criticised in any way.

"We don’t want dictatorship, we want to be held accountable,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST