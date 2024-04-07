GACHAGUA tells Kenyans living in diaspora that the country is heading in the right direction - RUTO is doing magic!!

Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Kenyans living in the diaspora that President William Ruto has managed to stabilise the country's economy.
Addressing over 400 members of the diaspora community in
Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday night, the Deputy President urged Kenyans living
abroad to invest in Kenya and buy the government’s affordable houses, since
there is political and economic stability.
“Kenya’s security is high. Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Prof Kithure Kindiki has helped restore security in North Rift and Lamu.
"This will continue so that the government can create the right atmosphere to attract investment and tourism.
"Kenya is great again, we have political
stability, everyone is employed and we are back on track in terms of economic
development,” Gachagua said.
“Invest back home and especially in the housing programme.
"The houses are affordable and the mortgage is manageable and payable for the
long term. You won’t even feel it,” Gachagua added.
The second in command further noted that the Kenya Kwanza
administration upholds democracy and President William Ruto is open to
criticism.
“We have tolerance, we are democratic and we run an open
system where the government and the president are ready to be criticised in any
way.
"We don’t want dictatorship, we want to be held accountable,”
he said.
