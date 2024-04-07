Has GACHAGUA turned against his own people? See what he did to a Nyeri tycoon who was selling illicit brew?





Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was all smiles after he announced the arrest of a Nyeri Tycoon, who has been on the run for years, for the distribution of illicit alcohol in the region.

Speaking during a food distribution exercise in Nyeri, the DP noted that police successfully arrested the tycoon based in Rurungu during the week.

He praised investigative officers for the successful operation, maintaining that he won't relent in the war against illicit drugs.

"The other day we were able to arrest one rich man who lived in Ruringu and had a big house and a lot of money. He was the one who was responsible for the illicit liquor that was being distributed here," the DP announced in Nyeri.

Gachagua also warned the police to be cautious, given that the tycoon was prone to bribing his way out of police arrests.

Further, the DP warned that he would take a keen interest in the case and go after any officer who would be bribed to scuttle the investigations.

"And because he has the money to bribe people around, I want to warn the police that if you take that bribe, I will come for you. We have information that he has been bribing people here but we have finally arrested him.

"I want to say that no bribe will be taken this time. Nobody will be allowed to make poison in the pretense that they are making alcohol," he stated.

On the other hand, the DP maintained that the ongoing nationwide crackdown targeting drug dealers would continue until the dangerous substances were completely destroyed.

He maintained that they would push on with the campaign even if it runs through to the 2027 polls.

