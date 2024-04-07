Azimio on the verge of disintegration as RAILA’s ‘orphans’ differ on the impeachment of RUTO’s incompetent CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA





Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio politicians have differed following the recent motion by Embakasi East legislator Babu Owino to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

A section of Azimio MPs from the Western region has come out to defend the health CS, terming the impeachment motion dead on arrival.

The motion by Babu Owino seeks the ouster of Nakhumicha from the role of health CS citing incompetence and gross violation of the country's health standards.

However, Babu Owino’s move has sparked fierce opposition from some MPs, including those from the Azimio coalition, who now want Babu Owino to drop the motion.

“There is no way we are going to allow our fellow MPs to impeach her, so the impeachment idea and motion is not there,” stated Tindi Mwale, Butere MP.

According to Kakamega Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, there is no concrete reason for impeaching CS Nakhumicha.

Savula insisted that the doctors’ strike was a labour-related issue and had nothing to do with Susan Nakhumcha’s role as a health CS.

"We know she is the only minister representing us in the national government and we want her to stay there and perform. No one should use the excuse of a strike, a strike is a labour matter," Savula noted.

The swift move comes three days after Babu Owino filed an impeachment motion against CS Nakhumicha.

According to the legislator, since the start of the doctors' strike on March 15, Kenyans have been unable to access medical care.

Nakhumicha was also accused of exhibiting incompetence by failing to end the strike which has since entered its third week.

Babu Owino further faulted the Health CS for failing to honour the doctors' Collective Bargaining Agreement, and instead threatening to sack doctors.

