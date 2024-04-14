Former Murang’a Governor MWANGI WA RIA to be charged over theft of public funds – See how he was involved in the embezzling of Sh 140 million





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said it is preparing to charge former Muranga county governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, over the embezzlement of Sh 140 million.

In a statement on Sunday, the DPP said Wa Iria and 8 others committed procurement fraud between 2015 and 2016 at the devolved unit.

The DPP noted that an investigation carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed that the suspects fraudulently awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited with disregard for conflict of interest

The seven other people are Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani and Peter Muturi Karanja.

“This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang'a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” stated DPP.

“The eight were found to have engaged in procurement irregularities in the award of publicity tenders to Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited.”

The DPP now wants the eight to be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other charges levelled against them include conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and money laundering contrary to Section 3 as read with Section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST