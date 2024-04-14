Carry your own cross over the fake fertiliser scandal – MARYANNE KITANY tells her Ex-boyfriend and Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Aldai Member of Parliament Maryanne Kitany has asked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi to take responsibility and carry his cross alone without tarnishing other leaders’ names over the influx of fake subsidised fertiliser in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots.

Speaking at Chepkunyuk in Nandi County during a thanksgiving ceremony of the election of Chepkunyuk Member of County Assembly John Tildai, Kitany said the issue of fake fertiliser is grave and should be addressed by the Agriculture CS.

"This issue of distribution of fake fertiliser is serious. Those in the ministry should come out clear and stop the blame games. Someone must carry his cross alone" the legislator said.

Kitany made the remarks even as farmers across some parts of the country raced against time to plant maize amid the fake fertiliser saga.

The MP wants the government to hold senior officials responsible for the scandal instead of shifting blame to other leaders.

"A senior official should take the responsibility. We shouldn't be shifting the blame to tarnish other innocent leader's names," she affirmed.

Kitany's sentiments were backed up by Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur, who said it was unfair for the farmers to be given fake fertilisers when they have prepared for the planting season.

The Kenyan DAILY POST