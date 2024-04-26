For Africa to see real change, RAILA must be the next AU Chairman – Norway and Australia declare as they endorse BABA’s bid





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the Africa Union chairmanship received a huge boost after two more European countries threw weight behind him.

Raila held separate meetings with Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm and Australian High Commissioner to Kenya Jenny Da Rin and were impressed by Baba’s knowledge and understanding of African dynamics.

Raila used the engagements to brief the diplomats on his bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission and his plans for the continent should he take up the post.

The diplomats encouraged the ODM leader in his quest and expressed hope that he would be able to focus the continent on critical issues holding it back.

“Both parties agreed on the need for a strong AU to drive potential game changer issues like continental free trade, infrastructure development, open skies, and investment in energy and internet connectivity,” the former Premier stated.

At the same time, Raila regretted that 60 years after independence, Africans still have to fly to Europe to connect to certain parts of Africa and need multiple currencies and visas to access other African countries.

He singled out continental integration, removal of non-trade barriers, global cooperation, stability, and free movement of goods and people as priority areas he would focus on as AUC chair.

The meetings also focussed on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

During the meetings, Raila and the two diplomats reviewed existing political, security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Kenya and other African countries, including the situation in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the need for lasting peace in the regions.

Raila shared his vision for expanded cooperation on other foreign policy priorities, including a continent-wide free trade regime.

