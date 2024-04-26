For Africa to see real change, RAILA must be the next AU Chairman – Norway and Australia declare as they endorse BABA’s bid

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the Africa Union chairmanship received a huge boost after two more European countries threw weight behind him.
Raila held separate meetings with Norwegian Ambassador to
Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm and Australian High Commissioner to Kenya Jenny Da
Rin and were impressed by Baba’s knowledge and understanding of African
dynamics.
Raila used the engagements to brief the diplomats on his bid
for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission and his plans for the
continent should he take up the post.
The diplomats encouraged the ODM leader in his quest and
expressed hope that he would be able to focus the continent on critical issues
holding it back.
“Both parties agreed on the need for a strong AU to drive
potential game changer issues like continental free trade, infrastructure
development, open skies, and investment in energy and internet connectivity,”
the former Premier stated.
At the same time, Raila regretted that 60 years after
independence, Africans still have to fly to Europe to connect to certain parts
of Africa and need multiple currencies and visas to access other African
countries.
He singled out continental integration, removal of non-trade
barriers, global cooperation, stability, and free movement of goods and people
as priority areas he would focus on as AUC chair.
The meetings also focussed on bilateral, regional, and
global issues.
During the meetings, Raila and the two diplomats reviewed
existing political, security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Kenya
and other African countries, including the situation in Sudan and the
Democratic Republic of Congo and the need for lasting peace in the regions.
Raila shared his vision for expanded cooperation on other
foreign policy priorities, including a continent-wide free trade regime.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments