Football Weekend: Make the Most of PariPesa's Welcome Bonus and TOP 3 Games!

Get set for an exciting weekend of European football action as some of the top teams go head-to-head in must-watch clashes. First up, we have the awaited North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, where local pride and valuable points are on the line. In the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig take on Borussia Dortmund in a crucial showdown with Champions League implications. And in Serie A, Juventus face off against Milan in a matchup filled with history and European qualification at stake. Let's dive into these matchups and see what's in store.

Tottenham vs Arsenal





Bet on this game with an 18,000 KES PariPesa bonus!

The Spurs head into this game with a fluctuating performance record. They've secured four victories in their last eight matches but have also experienced three defeats and one draw, highlighting a need for more consistent results. Following a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, they suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Newcastle United in their most recent game. Ange Postecoglou and his team hope to secure a positive outcome against their arch-rivals, building on their H2H performances against Arsenal. The Gunners have only managed to win once in their last five trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so the home team is ready to give a tough test for visitors.

On the flip side, Arsenal came into this match with a solid streak of form. They only suffered two defeats in their previous eight games, clinching four victories and two draws in the remaining matches. Notably, they grabbed a crucial 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, before trashing Chelsea 5-0 in their latest outing. Mikel Arteta and his team are desperately fighting for the Premier League crown, and this motivation will strengthen the visitors’ play on Sunday. It’s worth mentioning that both teams have scored in three of the last five North London derbies. The same has also occurred in three of Spurs’ last five matches, so we are likely to see a high-scoring affair.

Possible picks:

☑️ Arsenal To Win - 1.86

☑️ Arsenal Over 1.5 - 1.58

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.45

RB Leipzig vs Borussia D





Bet on this game with an 18,000 KES PariPesa bonus!

The competition for the top four spots in the Bundesliga is intensifying, and RB Leipzig will host Borussia Dortmund this weekend to retain the highly sought-after fourth position, which offers access to the Champions League. The Red Bulls are two points ahead of Dortmund, who currently occupy the fifth spot in the standings. Leipzig can boast a favourable recent record against their visitors, having won five out of the last six meetings between the two teams. Furthermore, with the semi-final first-leg showdown against Paris St-Germain scheduled for Wednesday, it's reasonable to assume that Edin Terzic’s side might be focusing on that significant match.

Taking that into consideration, our primary prediction is a home victory. However, we also anticipate that the visitors will manage to score as well. Leipzig won 3-2 the last time when they played in December, and in seven of the previous nine meetings, both teams scored. The Red Bulls have only managed to keep three clean sheets in their last nine matches. They might find it challenging to prevent BVB from scoring, so it’s reasonable to await goals from Karim Adeyemi and Co.

Possible picks:

☑️ RB Leipzig To Win - 1.68

☑️ Total Over 3 - 1.57

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.44

Juventus vs Milan





Bet on this game with an 18,000 KES PariPesa bonus!

Juventus advanced to the Coppa Italia final this week by securing a 3-2 aggregate victory over Lazio. With the league title out of reach and a Champions League spot nearly secured, their focus may shift to the cup final, potentially causing their performance in the Serie A match against the Rossoneri to suffer. Juventus haven't been in consistent form lately, winning only two out of their last 12 league matches. They also suffered a 1-0 defeat against their upcoming opponents in this fixture last season. Additionally, Juventus have failed to score in four of their last six home league games against Milan, making them susceptible once again.

Milan have endured a disappointing period, being eliminated from the Europa League and losing to rivals Inter, who sealed the title in that match. Despite this, Milan have shown strength away from home, winning six out of their last eight away league games. Considering Juve's difficulties in achieving wins recently, Milan seem to offer good value to at least avoid defeat. We bet that the Rossoneri are favoured to secure a point or more from their trip to Turin.

Possible picks:

☑️ Milan Double Chance - 1.85

☑️ Milan Draw No Bet - 2.77

☑️ Milan Over 1 - 2.08