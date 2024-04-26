How can someone with KCSE mean grade of C+ do medicine? - MOSES KURIA hints at reducing medical students based on grades

Friday, April 26, 2024 - In what could be a big blow to Secondary School students planning to join the lucrative medical career, Public Service Performance Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has hinted at putting brakes on the number of Kenyan students joining medical schools.
In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Kuria said he was
shocked to see a student with a KCSE mean grade of C+ joining a university to
do medicine.
Kuria also said he was shocked to see many universities teaching
medicine, saying this has resulted in the infiltration of fake degrees and the rise
of quack doctors in the country.
"Right now, people are going
to all sorts of universities doing this medicine. I am sure some people are
going with even a C+ to do medicine, and I, the unfortunate guy irrespective of
where they want, have to be the one to give them an internship," Kuria
lamented.
The CS further alleged that the
high number of doctors with low qualifications was making budgeting of civil
servants' salaries problematic.
"Among the people with fake
degrees, some of them are doctors. I wanted to publish all the 2100 civil
servants with fake degrees but I was told there can be a legal issue,"
Kuria said.
