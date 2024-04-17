'Don't come' - Dubai airport pleads with travellers over severe flooding in UAE



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Dubai travel authorities today urged travellers to stay away from the airport after the United Arab Emirates was hit with severe flooding after getting 2 years' worth of rain in 24 hours.

Over a half foot, 6.26 inches of rain was recorded in the United Arab Emirates city between 10 p.m. local time Monday and 10 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to the Dubai Meteorological Office.

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed the record rainfall with more rain expected in the coming hours.

The rains left massive ponds on streets as winds disrupted flights at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel and the home of the long-haul carrier Emirates.

The Dubai International Airport temporarily diverted inbound flights that arrived Tuesday evening local time due to "exceptional weather," the airport said in an alert. Departures were unaffected.

A statement shared by Dubai airport operators on social media read: 'We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary. Flights continue to be delayed and diverted.

'Please check your flight status directly with your airline. We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions.'