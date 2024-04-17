Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Dubai travel authorities today urged travellers to stay away from the airport after the United Arab Emirates was hit with severe flooding after getting 2 years' worth of rain in 24 hours.
Over a half foot, 6.26 inches of rain was recorded in the
United Arab Emirates city between 10 p.m. local time Monday and 10 p.m. local
time Tuesday, according to the Dubai Meteorological Office.
The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed the record
rainfall with more rain expected in the coming hours.
The rains left massive ponds on streets as winds disrupted
flights at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international
travel and the home of the long-haul carrier Emirates.
The Dubai International Airport temporarily diverted inbound
flights that arrived Tuesday evening local time due to "exceptional
weather," the airport said in an alert. Departures were unaffected.
A statement shared by Dubai airport operators on social
media read: 'We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely
necessary. Flights continue to be delayed and diverted.
'Please check your flight status directly with your airline.
We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very
challenging conditions.'
'Don't come' - Dubai airport pleads with travellers over severe flooding in UAE pic.twitter.com/s0yrMpdgEf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 17, 2024
