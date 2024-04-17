High School student charged after slapping teacher repeatedly in front of laughing classmates (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A North Carolina high school student was charged after he slapped his teacher multiple times in front of a classroom in a viral video shared earlier this week.
The boy, identified only as a minor, confronted the educator
inside Parkland High School in Winston-Salem where he violently attacked the
teacher, according to a video posted to social media.
After the initial slap, the teacher seemed unfazed as the
student continued to speak rudely to her.
“Do you think that affected me anyway,” the unidentified
teacher said, sitting back in her chair, legs crossed.
“Want me to hit you again,” the boy asked as he menacingly
approached the teacher.
“I don’t want it,” the teacher answered before he hit her
again, this time from the right side.
The second blow knocks the teacher’s glasses off her face.
“The f-k’s wrong with you, what you gonna do, still sit in
that chair cause you a bitch. Ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped,” the
student says.
While singing and dancing, he adds, “Bitch go back to
teaching.”
Students behind the camera reacted to the slaps with
laughter.
The school district condemned the student’s unacceptable
behaviour.
“This behaviour will not be tolerated. At no time is it
acceptable for students to put their hands on a teacher in
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools,” The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Superintendent Tricia McManus said, according to WXII.
“My focus now is on making sure that our teacher is taken
care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of
this incident.”
On Tuesday, April 16, the juvenile justice issued a secure
custody order for three misdemeanour charges against the student for Assault on
a Government Official.
He was charged with one count of Communicating Threats and
two counts of Misdemeanor Assault, the Forsyth Sheriff’s office announced.
“While we all agree that this incident was deplorable and
outrageous to the community and community organizations. All of us should be
outraged when those who educate us can be assaulted,” Sheriff Bobby F.
Kimbrough Jr. said.
“We should hold those who teach and educate our children in
the highest regard. Our hope and our prayer at the FCSO is that we recognize,
that we as a community, must bring order not only to our community but our
children. We are praying for wholeness for those students who witnessed this
and the educator involved.”
Parkland High School Principal Noel Keener warned the
student would face disciplinary action along with the criminal charges.
Keener also reiterated the behaviour didn’t show the
school’s expectations of its students.
“Please know this video is not reflective of our
expectations of students at Parkland High School. We are working with district
staff to address this immediately and ensure behaviour like this is not
tolerated in our school and district.”
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neil said within the
hour it was posted, he was investigating the now-viral video for any criminal
behaviour.
“Both Sheriff Kimbrell and myself spent the morning at
Parkland High School speaking with the teacher, because we want one message to
be delivered today: ‘This isn’t about the colour of your skin, this isn’t about
your political affiliation, today is about one thing. Sending a message to the
teachers out there, that law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office
support you, we care about the job you do.'
“Nobody goes to work and expects to get assaulted.”
