High School student charged after slapping teacher repeatedly in front of laughing classmates (VIDEO)



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A North Carolina high school student was charged after he slapped his teacher multiple times in front of a classroom in a viral video shared earlier this week.

The boy, identified only as a minor, confronted the educator inside Parkland High School in Winston-Salem where he violently attacked the teacher, according to a video posted to social media.

After the initial slap, the teacher seemed unfazed as the student continued to speak rudely to her.

“Do you think that affected me anyway,” the unidentified teacher said, sitting back in her chair, legs crossed.

“Want me to hit you again,” the boy asked as he menacingly approached the teacher.

“I don’t want it,” the teacher answered before he hit her again, this time from the right side.

The second blow knocks the teacher’s glasses off her face.

“The f-k’s wrong with you, what you gonna do, still sit in that chair cause you a bitch. Ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped,” the student says.

While singing and dancing, he adds, “Bitch go back to teaching.”

Students behind the camera reacted to the slaps with laughter.

The school district condemned the student’s unacceptable behaviour.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated. At no time is it acceptable for students to put their hands on a teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools,” The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said, according to WXII.

“My focus now is on making sure that our teacher is taken care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of this incident.”

On Tuesday, April 16, the juvenile justice issued a secure custody order for three misdemeanour charges against the student for Assault on a Government Official.

He was charged with one count of Communicating Threats and two counts of Misdemeanor Assault, the Forsyth Sheriff’s office announced.

“While we all agree that this incident was deplorable and outrageous to the community and community organizations. All of us should be outraged when those who educate us can be assaulted,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said.

“We should hold those who teach and educate our children in the highest regard. Our hope and our prayer at the FCSO is that we recognize, that we as a community, must bring order not only to our community but our children. We are praying for wholeness for those students who witnessed this and the educator involved.”

Parkland High School Principal Noel Keener warned the student would face disciplinary action along with the criminal charges.

Keener also reiterated the behaviour didn’t show the school’s expectations of its students.

“Please know this video is not reflective of our expectations of students at Parkland High School. We are working with district staff to address this immediately and ensure behaviour like this is not tolerated in our school and district.”

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neil said within the hour it was posted, he was investigating the now-viral video for any criminal behaviour.

“Both Sheriff Kimbrell and myself spent the morning at Parkland High School speaking with the teacher, because we want one message to be delivered today: ‘This isn’t about the colour of your skin, this isn’t about your political affiliation, today is about one thing. Sending a message to the teachers out there, that law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office support you, we care about the job you do.'

“Nobody goes to work and expects to get assaulted.”

Watch the video of the assault below.