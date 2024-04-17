Traditional justice is more effective than jail - Man says as he mourns his 13-year-old daughter stabbed to death by phone thieves

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A South African man, Xoviswe Mgubhela, has mourned his 13-year-old daughter who was stabbed to death by suspected phone thieves.
Taking to X on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the grieving father
said he does not want the perpetrators to be arrested because traditional
justice is more effective than a jail term.
"Lost my daughter today. Can't sleep, can't
eat, can't even be in the same room as her mom & siblings. Nothing ever
prepared me for this. Can't even start funeral arrangements as police are still
busy with postmortem. Why would you stab a 13 yr old to death for her
phone?," he wrote.
"I just want her to be laid to rest in peace
in the burial grounds of her Ancestors. I also wish they don't arrest the
perpetrators, the family has made peace with her passing. Traditional justice
is more effective. They will wish they were in jail.
“It's a pity genuine traditional justice affects
the entire bloodline of the perpetrators, sometimes for more than 1 generation.
It's people we don't know & they might not know us. Nijwayela abantu kabi.
Lessons will be learnt.”
Lost my daughter today.Cant sleep,can't eat,can't even be in the same room as her mom & siblings.Nothing ever prepared me for this.Cant even start funeral arrangements as police are still busy with postmortem.Why would you Stab a 13 yr old to death for her https://t.co/wYIzJL8Izc pic.twitter.com/uv5YpIVAWl— @Xovizwe (@TMgubhela) April 16, 2024
0 Comments