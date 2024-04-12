Doctors’ strike has proved that RUTO is extremely incompetent and we knew it all along - Azimio stalwart says



Friday, April 12, 2024 - A close ally of Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has stated that the ongoing doctors’ strike in the country has exposed President William Ruto’s incompetency in running the affairs of the country.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Azimio stalwart Fred Okang'o said the failure of the Ministry of Health to end the doctors’ strike is the height of incompetence in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

''It is important to note that this ongoing strike has exposed the Government's ineffectiveness in dealing with issues of healthcare.”

“It has also exposed the Ministry's leadership incompetence in dealing with the doctors' strike.”

“Most importantly, it has exposed the incompetency of the Kenya Kwanza Government to deal with ordinary concerns that affect common mwananchi.'' Okang'o said.

The outspoken politician said Kenyans are victims of the current escalating tug of war between the Government and the doctors and urgent interventions are needed to end the stalemate.

He argued that with the current tough economic situation, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Kenyans to access health services, which he noted is a constitutional right.

'Persons who suffer most are common Mwananchi, who goes to the public hospitals.”

“We are told there could be people who have died as a result of the absence of doctors, reports indicate mothers are giving birth on the floors of hospitals and patients with terminal conditions are walking long distances to seek medical attention at private facilities, which are expensive in the midst of this bad economy,'' Okango stated.

The doctors' strike has no end in sight since Ruto told the medics last weekend that the Government has no money to increase their salaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST