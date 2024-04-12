Watch a VIDEO of a HARON MWANGI, a Buru Buru Police Officer, collecting bribes – He has now been suspended by NPS



Friday, April 12, 2024 - The National Police Service has suspended a Buru Buru traffic police officer who was caught on camera collecting bribes from Public Service Vehicles (PSV)

In a statement shared by the National Police Service (NPS) on Friday, the officer in question has been identified as No. 63151 PC Haron Mwangi, attached to the Traffic Department of BuruBuru Police Station.

"Please be informed that the National Police Service has positively identified the Traffic Police Officer seen in the video clip circulating on social media, while allegedly collecting bribes from public service vehicles," the statement read.

Adding;

"The Officer, No. 63151 PC Haron Mwangi, attached to Traffic within Buruburu Police Station has been suspended from Traffic Police Unit with immediate effect, and proceedings for his dismissal are ongoing. The National Police Service takes this opportunity to commend members of the public and Members of the Press for their continued collaboration with NPS in the fight against corruption."

"The National Police Service remains committed to its constitutional mandate of fighting corruption; striving for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline among its members; promoting accountability and transparency; and upholding the rule of law," the statement continued.

Here is the video of this idiot collecting bribes from PSV vehicles.

A rogue Buru Buru traffic police officer who was filmed taking bribes from matatus dismissed from the service - This viral video exposed him badly pic.twitter.com/SGFICpszkU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 12, 2024

