It is time for RUTO to pay intern doctors Sh 206,000 and end the strike – RAILA ODINGA says



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, has asked President William Ruto's administration to sit down with the striking doctors to resolve the impasse because many Kenyans are suffering.

In a press conference on Thursday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, called on both the Government and the doctors to reason together on issues raised and avert further suffering for Kenyans.

"After very wide consultations, I am convinced that the doctors and all other health workers currently on strike will be able to craft a return-to-work formula and resume duty if the Government were to meet their demands halfway while negotiations continue," Raila said.

He also asked the State to pay medical interns, look into the fees and salaries for doctors pursuing further studies and address the unprocedural termination of their services.

The Azimio boss also appealed to the Government to reinstate the Sh206,000 pay for interns until the next CBA negotiation.

He said that during that next round of negotiations, both parties will put their cases on the table for consideration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST