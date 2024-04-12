It is time for RUTO to pay intern doctors Sh 206,000 and end the strike – RAILA ODINGA says

Friday, April 12, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, has asked President William Ruto's administration to sit down with the striking doctors to resolve the impasse because many Kenyans are suffering.
In a press
conference on Thursday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)
party leader, called on both the Government and the doctors to
reason together on issues raised and avert further suffering for Kenyans.
"After very wide consultations, I am
convinced that the doctors and all other health workers currently on strike
will be able to craft a return-to-work formula and resume duty if the Government
were to meet their demands halfway while negotiations continue," Raila
said.
He also asked the State to pay medical
interns, look into the fees and salaries for doctors pursuing further studies
and address the unprocedural termination of their services.
The Azimio boss also appealed to the Government
to reinstate the Sh206,000 pay for interns until the next CBA negotiation.
He said that during that next round of
negotiations, both parties will put their cases on the table for consideration.
The
