Did UHURU refer to RAILA ODINGA as JUDAS ISCARIOT and a traitor after he joined RUTO? - See what he said on Saturday!



Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly accused some unnamed individuals of being traitors who have betrayed him.

Speaking during the episcopal ordination of Auxiliary Bishops Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Nganga on Saturday, Uhuru, without mentioning names, said some people are traitors like Judas Iscariot.

“Mambo inaendelea kua ngumu na saa ingine mtu hupotea, na akipotea anatafuta pastor….We have taken leadership to think it means lording over everyone else, it is not.

“Tumeskia mambo ya wasaliti. Usaliti ni mwingi sana; lakini kwa wasaliti tunawaambia hata Judas alisaliti Yesu lakini hizo hela pesa aliziwacha na akaenda akatafuta kamba akajinyonga,” said Uhuru.

Uhuru seems to be referring to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has since joined the government of President William Ruto.

During the 2022 presidential election, Uhuru was supporting Raila Odinga's presidential bid, but he was annihilated by Ruto in a neck-and-neck duel.

