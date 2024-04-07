Did UHURU refer to RAILA ODINGA as JUDAS ISCARIOT and a traitor after he joined RUTO? - See what he said on Saturday!

Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly accused some unnamed individuals of being traitors who have betrayed him.
Speaking during the episcopal
ordination of Auxiliary Bishops Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Nganga on
Saturday, Uhuru, without mentioning names, said some people are traitors like
Judas Iscariot.
“Mambo inaendelea kua ngumu na saa
ingine mtu hupotea, na akipotea anatafuta pastor….We have taken leadership to
think it means lording over everyone else, it is not.
“Tumeskia mambo ya wasaliti.
Usaliti ni mwingi sana; lakini kwa wasaliti tunawaambia hata Judas alisaliti
Yesu lakini hizo hela pesa aliziwacha na akaenda akatafuta kamba akajinyonga,”
said Uhuru.
Uhuru seems to be referring to
former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has since joined the government of
President William Ruto.
During the 2022 presidential
election, Uhuru was supporting Raila Odinga's presidential bid, but he was
annihilated by Ruto in a neck-and-neck duel.
