AGNES KAGURE reveals the day she almost became RAILA ODINGA’s running mate – Was BABA desperate?

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Agnes Kagure, has disclosed that she was once considered Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s running mate.
Kagure contested as an independent candidate for the coveted
Nairobi seat after her Jubilee Party of Kenya party and Raila's ODM parties
agreed to field a joint candidate in the city.
While recalling how the 2022 county and national elections
shaped up, Kagure disclosed that she was among the Azimio la Umoja politicians
considered Raila's running mate in the presidential contest.
"In the run-up to 2022, we were discussing the
possibility of being Baba's running mate. Mnaona mambo ingeendaje hapo? (How
would things have turned out?" She posed on her Facebook.
When probed into what the discussions entailed, Kagure
opened up about how the coalition sought to leverage her passion for youth and
women's empowerment to add value to their national agenda.
"Naturally, I am passionate about youth and women, as you can see in many of the development and charity programmes by my foundation.
"The discussions were inclined towards rallying women and youthful
voters to our side," Kagure said
