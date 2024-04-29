CS MITHIKA LINTURI vows to reveal names of fake fertiliser merchants as impeachment motion gathers momentum





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, has vowed to reveal the names of individuals who have been selling faker fertiliser to unsuspecting Kenyans.

Speaking during a fundraiser at St. Theresa's Catholic in Imenti Central on Sunday, Linturi asked Kenyans not to be misled by people who do not understand the issue, as he will reveal the names of those involved during the week.

"People are talking about things they have no understanding of, I run the ministry and only report to my boss who knows how things are going.

"You will understand everything before the end of the week," he said.

On Friday, over 100 MPs signed a petition on a motion proposed by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka for his impeachment over alleged mismanagement in the Ministry of Agriculture.

In his response, Linturi termed the allegations as mere propaganda orchestrated to tarnish his name and reputation.

He asked farmers to disregard the 'noise' and instead buy fertiliser from the nearest National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and use it for planting.

"All these are propaganda by these MPs, I don't understand their motive.

"Don't be shaken, when you're doing well people come to distract your course.

"Go and pick fertiliser as we are in the top-dressing season don't be distracted," Linturi urged farmers in Imenti South.

The Kenyan DAILY POST