School bus donated by UHURU swept away by floods with 52 people on board as Mother Nature shows her true colours





Monday, April 29, 2024 - 52 occupants of the AIC Moi Girls High School bus escaped death by a whisker after the vehicle they were traveling in got swept by floods.

Samburu County Police Commander Thomas Ototo confirmed the incident that occurred at Suradiru within the same county.

A clip emerged showing responders helping the occupants trapped in the bus after it overturned.

Luckily, no casualties or injuries had been reported by the time of going to press.

Reports indicated that the crash which occurred along Maralal-Wamba Road came about while the driver attempted to cross a flooded river.

The accident occurred a few hours before Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu extended the school reopening date to Monday, May 6.

A letter shared by the Ministry indicated that the decision was reached after Machogu received findings that most schools had been affected by floods resulting from heavy downpours for the better part of last week.

The bus was donated to AIC Moi Girls in 2021 by then President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of 10 buses that the government had given to various secondary schools and community institutions from across the country.

The other beneficiaries at the time were; the Catholic Women Association of Maralal Diocese and the Marafiki Football Club from Nyeri County as well as Tumutumu School for the Deaf (Nyeri County) and Marifano High School (Tana River County).

Others were; Achengo Girls Secondary School (Kisumu County), Olorukuti Secondary School (Narok County), Rukanga Secondary School (Kirinyaga County), and Mnagei Secondary School (West Pokot).

