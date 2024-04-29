Shock as it emerges that SAKAJA has stolen Sh280 million meant for disaster management in Nairobi – BABU OWINO reveals





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has asked Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to return the money he has stolen from poor Nairobians.

Currently, Nairobi is one of the counties affected by ongoing floods due to heavy rains and there have been casualties, especially in Mathare and Githurai.

However, according to Babu Owino, Sakaja has looted Sh 280 million meant for disaster management for Nairobi County.

The Orange Democratic Movement elected MP urged Sakaja, whom he nicknamed 'Mr. Dimples' to return the looted money so that it could help Nairobi residents marooned by floods.

“We want the 280 million shillings umeiba meant for disaster management na uwache PR Ndogo Ndogo wewe mwizi.DIMPLEZ ina mambo,” Babu wrote on his X (formerly Twitter).

