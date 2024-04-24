Billionaire MELINDA GATES confirms split from Fox News anchor boyfriend JON DU PRE







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda has denied reports that she is engaged while also confirming that she has split from her former Mormon boyfriend Jon Du Pre.

The American Billionaire recently sparked speculation about her love life by sporting a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Shortly after the images went viral, she issued a statement via her spokesperson to Page Six confirming that she and Jon, 65, have in fact broken up while insisting that she is not currently engaged to anyone.

'Melinda is not engaged and is no longer dating Jon Du Pre,' the spokesperson told the publication.

The philanthropist was first reported to be dating the reporter in November 2022 following her divorce from Bill Gates after 27 years of marriage.

The pair’s divorce was finalized in August 2021, three months after they announced their separation.

The Microsoft co-founder, 68, has since moved on with Paula Hurd, who is the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. Hurd, who was also previously the boss of Hewlett-Packard, died in 2019.

Gates and French Gates share three children together, daughters Jennifer, 27, and Phoebe, 21, and son Rory, 23.ory, 23.