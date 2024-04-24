Shock as RUTO’s ally GLADYS SHOLLEI differs with him over civil servants with fake academic certificates – You cannot fire them like that

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has differed in principle with President William Ruto regarding the civil servants with fake academic papers.
Whereas Ruto has called for the
immediate sacking of all civil servants with forged papers, Shollei has
proposed for amnesty.
Shollei suggested that these
employees be allowed to resign without facing arrest or prosecution, a stance
that clashes with Ruto's firm stance on the issue.
"Let us have an amnesty
where anyone with a fake degree or certificate is given an opportunity to
resign and no one will come after them," Shollei stated, noting that this
approach would facilitate the cleansing of the system without overwhelming the
judiciary.
Last week while making an
address at the National Wage Bill Conference, Ruto took a hardline stance,
demanding resignations and repayment of salaries earned through fraudulent
means.
"Those who have earned
money using fake certificates should refund us our public money,” Ruto stated.
The clash between Shollei's
proposal and Ruto's call for accountability points to the complexity of
addressing the issue of fake academic credentials within the public service.
The Public Service Commission
(PSC) has identified over 2,000 civil servants working with forged
certificates. According to PSC's findings, common types of forgery include
alteration of exam grades, presentation of fake certificates, and
misrepresentation of academic qualifications.
