Shock as RUTO’s ally GLADYS SHOLLEI differs with him over civil servants with fake academic certificates – You cannot fire them like that





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has differed in principle with President William Ruto regarding the civil servants with fake academic papers.

Whereas Ruto has called for the immediate sacking of all civil servants with forged papers, Shollei has proposed for amnesty.

Shollei suggested that these employees be allowed to resign without facing arrest or prosecution, a stance that clashes with Ruto's firm stance on the issue.

"Let us have an amnesty where anyone with a fake degree or certificate is given an opportunity to resign and no one will come after them," Shollei stated, noting that this approach would facilitate the cleansing of the system without overwhelming the judiciary.

Last week while making an address at the National Wage Bill Conference, Ruto took a hardline stance, demanding resignations and repayment of salaries earned through fraudulent means.

"Those who have earned money using fake certificates should refund us our public money,” Ruto stated.

The clash between Shollei's proposal and Ruto's call for accountability points to the complexity of addressing the issue of fake academic credentials within the public service.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has identified over 2,000 civil servants working with forged certificates. According to PSC's findings, common types of forgery include alteration of exam grades, presentation of fake certificates, and misrepresentation of academic qualifications.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



