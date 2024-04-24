RUTO announces introduction of 50% electricity charges for certain people beginning next month – Look! This will change everything

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced the introduction of special electricity tariffs aimed at improving the manufacturing industry in the country.
Speaking
during the tour of the Athi River Economic Zone yesterday, Ruto announced that
manufacturers operating at night will be getting their power at 50 per cent of
the normal rate.
According
to Ruto, the new directive is aimed at encouraging manufacturers to work
during off-peak hours when Kenyans generally are asleep yet power is still
being produced.
Consequently,
he noted that the move would open more opportunities for jobs as companies will
want to introduce night shifts.
"I
have already announced today, that for use to help our investors, those who
work at night will have their power bills charged at 50 per cent.
"This
will ensure that we get night shifts and create opportunities for
Kenyans," he stated.
The new
tariff will be taking effect from the beginning of May 2024.
"We've
done away with the requirement that one must use power to full capacity during
day time to benefit from reduction at night," he added.
Currently,
Kenya Power has been applying subsidized tariffs for companies operating at
night. The Time of Use (ToU) is usually applied from 10 pm to 6 am on
weekdays.
The
tariffs also apply for companies during the whole day on Sundays and on public
holidays.
According
to a report by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA),
companies saved close to Ksh900 million between July to December 2023
owing to the ToU.
