Big win for doctors as High Court bans IG KOOME and police from interfering with their strike – Let the doctors demonstrate in peace

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Doctors can now protest without fear of being harmed by the police.
This is after the Court barred the Inspector General of Police from blocking doctors' protests, which he termed a
nuisance in a statement released on Sunday.
In his ruling, Milimani High
Court Judge, Justice Jairus Ngaah, barred Koome and other police officers from
using force on striking doctors in a case filed by lobby groups.
In the order, Justice Ngaah
prohibited Koome from moving forward with orders given to the police force on
April 14 to use force on medics picketing on the streets and the highways.
“Prohibition restraining the
respondent IG Koome or any officer subordinate to him from enforcing his
decision of April 14, 2024, by striking the medics' right to strike and to
picket peaceably and unarmed,” the order reads in part.
According to the Judge, Koome
and other superior officers will be held liable for issuing unconstitutional
orders and directives to officers under their command to use unlawful force on
striking doctors.
The Court further noted that
senior officials within the police force failed to investigate and discipline
officers using force to disperse citizens demonstrating and picketing as
is their right.
“A structural interdict is
issued directing the respondent (IG Koome) to investigate and discipline police
officers who have violated the Constitution by using force on striking doctors’
contrary to 36, 37 and 41 of the Kenyan Constitution,” the order states.
